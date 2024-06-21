GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JSP leader seeks CBI, ED probe into alleged ₹1,000-crore assets of Visakha Sharada Peetham

Published - June 21, 2024 07:41 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

JSP leader and GVMC corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Visakha Sharada Peetham at Pendurthi, which reportedly owns assets worth around ₹1,000 crore.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Yadav said that during the tenure of Chief Ministers Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh) and K. Chandrasekhara Rao (Telangana), Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, the head of the Peetham, allegedly illegally grabbed lands worth ₹500 crore belonging to the State governments.

