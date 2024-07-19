JSP leader seeks advanced geological survey to protect Erra Matti Dibbalu in Visakhapatnam

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana has found fault with government officials for failing to protect the geo-heritage site of Erra Matti Dibbalu (red sand dunes) near Bheemunipatnam from encroachments.

He said that there was an urgent need to conduct an advanced geological survey to identify the extent of the geo-heritage site of Erra Matti Dibbalu and also to keep a sufficient buffer zone as per the guidelines. He also sought cancellations of any permissions that were given by earlier government authorities at the geo-heritage site.

He also sought that the Navy should avoid constructing new structures in the area, which was allotted to them before it was declared a geo-heritage site.

“Cancel any permissions given by the earlier government in this geo-heritage site. The Navy also should desist from constructing new structures in the area allotted to them before it was declared as a geo-heritage site,” he said in a statement.

Satellite imagery of the area as on March 9, 2016 and as on date should be compared to identify the area of encroachments, he added.

He said that former IAS officer E.A.S. Sarma has urged Deputy Chief Minister and Environment Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to protect the Erra Matti Dibbalu and also requested Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh to consider these geo-heritage sites to promote eco-tourism in A.P.

