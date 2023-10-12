JSP leader ridicules ‘newfound love’ of YSRCP government for north Andhra region

October 12, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.V.L.N. Murthy Yadav has ridiculed the issuing of the G.O. on the need for setting up a camp office for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and accommodation for senior supporting officials in Visakhapatnam “on the pretext of” reviewing the development of the backward districts in the north Andhra region.

He sought to know the reasons for this “newfound love” of the YSRCP government for the north Andhra region.

Wondering why the Chief Minister had not bothered about the development of the north Andhra region in the past four years, Mr. Murthy recalled that JSP president Pawan Kalyan had spoken about the migration of the youth from north Andhra in search of jobs. “The YSRCP government must clarify why it has failed to check migration from the north Andhra region,” he said.

The JSP leader said that “the veil over rebuilding the Haritha Resorts at Rushikonda for promoting tourism has been removed with the issuing of the G.O.”.

“It is now clear that the building is meant for the Chief Minister’s camp office. The State government has obtained permission from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests for taking up construction only in 9.88 acres, but the construction activity has been undertaken in over 65 acres,” the JSP leader said.

Referring to the Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ) Act, Mr. Murthy claimed that no administration building should be constructed in the places allotted for tourism in coastal areas. He recalled that the YSRCP had posted on the social media platform X that the Chief Minister’s camp office was coming up at Rushikonda. “The post was hurriedly removed,” he said and wondered why was the YSRCP government so scared to reveal the truth.

He recalled that the Andhra Pradesh High Court had ruled against the shifting of the capital in the past. The State government had moved the Supreme Court on the issue and the latter refused to issue a stay on the judgment given by the High Court and adjourned the case to December.