JSP leader Kona Tata Rao dares Education Minister for a debate on Rushikonda constructions in Visakhapatnam

August 20, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) PAC Member Kona Tata Rao has challenged Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to come for a debate on the legality of the constructions taken up by the government at Rushikonda. Reacting to the statements made by the Minister that the constructions are being done in accordance with the rules, the JSP leader alleged that the Mr. Satyanarayana has no knowledge of the rules.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Mr. Tata Rao said that if the Minister’s words were true, why should the government place restrictions, when the JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan wanted to visit the place. He said that the government had taken permission to take up construction on 9.88 acres, but constructions were taken up in an additional 3.86 acres. He asked whether it was not true that the government had agreed to it in an affidavit filed in the High Court.

He said that the JSP was ready for a debate on violation of Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and CRZ guildenes and sought to know whether the Minister was prepared for it. Condemning the statements of Mr. Satyanarayana that Mr. Pawan Kalyan would fall silent by next Ugadi next year, he said that the Minister was jealous of the growing public support to the JSP chief.

Condemning the statements of Minister Gudivada Amarnath on the JSP chief, Mr. Tata Rao said that the JSP would not rest till the ‘land scam’ at Visannapeta was exposed.

