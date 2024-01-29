JSP leader criticises Chief Minister Jagan for failing to fulfil poll promises

January 29, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Peethala Murthy Yadav has ridiculed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statements he made at the ‘Siddham’ meeting at Bheemunipatnam where he compared himself with Arjuna of the Mahabharata.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Murthy said that Mr Jagan had watered down the YSR Aarogyasri, which was running in the name of his father and former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, while claiming that he had done a lot for the improvement of the health sector. He wondered what could be the reasons behind YSRCP government’s failure to clear the pending bills of the hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme.

“The YSRCP had promised to bring out the job calendar once a year but failed to keep its promise after coming to power. Now the Chief Minister says that DSC would be issued, with barely a couple of months to go for the elections. Though the ‘Siddham’ meeting was meant to rejuvenate the party cadre in North Andhra ahead of the general elections, Mr. Jagan had devoted a greater part of his speech to criticise the opposition parties and to insult the opposition leaders,” he alleged.

The JSP leader alleged the Vizag Metro Rail and Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi projects have not made any headway. He said that most of the MLAs that the YSRCP transferred to other constituencies belong to the SC and BC communities and wondered whether the Chief Minister was ready to disclose these facts to the people.

He said that the YSRCP government has delayed the handing over of the land for construction of the railway zone headquarters at Mudasarlova in the city. He also alleged that the YSRCP government had cooperated with the Centre on the issue of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).