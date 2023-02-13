JSP corporators allege misuse of funds in the name of G-20 meet in Visakhapatnam

February 13, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Corporators Peethala Murthy Yadav and Vasantha Lakshmi have alleged that funds are being misused in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in the name of the forthcoming G-20 summit.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, they said that the authorities, who say that development works are being taken up with crores of rupees, have not even taken the views of the corporators on them. They said that the JSP would protest against the violation of rules.

All the roads in the city were in bad shape but only patch work was being done. They also alleged in the name of the G-20 summit, the GVMC authorities were acting according to their whims and fancies. They sought development of various wards in the corporation.

Ganja supply

Commenting on the supply of ganja by some security persons of a reputed institution, the JSP corporators sought to know why their services were not terminated by the university authorities. They demanded an inquiry into the incident and punishment of the guilty.