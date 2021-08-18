JSP corporator stages protest

He objects to issuing of memos to sachivalayam staff for attending a meet organised by him

Corporator of Ward no. 22 and Jana Sena Party leader Peethala Murthy Yadav staged a protest by lying down before the vehicle of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana, after the civic body issued memos to the staff of sachivalayams, who attended a meet organised by him.

On August 13, Mr. Yadav had organised a meeting with the staff of seven secretariats in his ward to discuss about various issues. As many as 43 staff, including admin secretaries, education secretaries, amenities secretaries and sanitation secretaries, had attended the meet. The Zonal Commissioner of Zone – III has issued memos to the all the ward secretaries. The GVMC officials in a release on Tuesday morning said that the corporators have to take permission either from the GVMC Commissioner, Zonal Commissioner or the Special Officer before organising any such meet. The ward secretaries were asked to give explanation within three days failing which further action will be initiated, they said.

Mr. Murthy Yadav said that it was shocking to see that the GVMC officials were issuing memos when the sachivalayam staff had attended a meet organised by an elected representative. He alleged that the GVMC officials were not respecting corporators from the Opposition parties, but giving priority to the YSRCP leaders. Additional Commissioner Ramani tried in vain to persuade Mr. Murthy Yadav to give up the protest. Later III Town police detained the corporator.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader and corporator of Ward no. 78, B. Ganga Rao, also found fault with the GVMC for issuing memos to the Secretariat staff. He demanded withdrawal of the memos immediately.