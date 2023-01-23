ADVERTISEMENT

JSP corporator launches fast-unto-death in Visakhapatnam

January 23, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Development works in my ward stopped, he alleges

The Hindu Bureau

Police officials speaking to JSP corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav, who launched a fast-unto-death, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav launched a fast-unto-death, alleging that the development works in his ward (22nd Ward) were stopped, as he had exposed some officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), who were indulging in corrupt practices, near the GVMC Office here on Monday.

He launched the fast demanding immediate taking up of the development works, which were suspened in his ward. He alleged that some corrupt officials had ganged up against him. He also alleged that the roads were not being repaired in his ward and some of the facilities, which were supposed to have been provided in his ward, were being diverted elsewhere.

He said that he would continue the fast till all the works, mentioned in the ward development plan, were completed. The GVMC officials met Mr. Murthy Yadav and appealed to him to give up his fast as they would discuss the matter with the Chief Engineer and strive to provide a solution to the problem. He, however, refused to give up.

Later, the police forcibly removed Mr. Murthy Yadav and shifted him to the Three Town Police Station in a van. The JSP leader protested against the action of the police and said that he would continue his agitation till the development works in his ward were completed.

