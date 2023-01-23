HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSP corporator launches fast-unto-death in Visakhapatnam

Development works in my ward stopped, he alleges

January 23, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police officials speaking to JSP corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav, who launched a fast-unto-death, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Police officials speaking to JSP corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav, who launched a fast-unto-death, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav launched a fast-unto-death, alleging that the development works in his ward (22nd Ward) were stopped, as he had exposed some officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), who were indulging in corrupt practices, near the GVMC Office here on Monday.

He launched the fast demanding immediate taking up of the development works, which were suspened in his ward. He alleged that some corrupt officials had ganged up against him. He also alleged that the roads were not being repaired in his ward and some of the facilities, which were supposed to have been provided in his ward, were being diverted elsewhere.

He said that he would continue the fast till all the works, mentioned in the ward development plan, were completed. The GVMC officials met Mr. Murthy Yadav and appealed to him to give up his fast as they would discuss the matter with the Chief Engineer and strive to provide a solution to the problem. He, however, refused to give up.

Later, the police forcibly removed Mr. Murthy Yadav and shifted him to the Three Town Police Station in a van. The JSP leader protested against the action of the police and said that he would continue his agitation till the development works in his ward were completed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.