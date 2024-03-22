ADVERTISEMENT

JSP corporator alleges YSRCP leaders involved in drug container case, demands probe

March 22, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Alleging the involvement of YSRCP leaders in the sensational case of detainment of a container in which narcotics were reportedly found with 25,000 kg of yeast, JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy, on Saturday demanded a probe into the incident to ascertain facts like who was involved in the case, where the package was heading to and if such shipments were found in the past. 

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Murthy, aka Murthy Yadav, alleged that YSRCP, which claims to make Vizag an executive capital, has made it a drug capital. He also feared what could have happened had the package been sent out. 

Mr. Murthy also questioned the situation of law and order in the city. He expressed worry about incidents like drugs containers getting caught in the city, MP’s family getting kidnapped, and recently, miscreants breaking into the house of a former MLA.

Despite these incidents, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy chooses not to respond and the whereabouts of the Home Minster are unknown, he lamented. 

