GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSP corporator alleges unauthorised construction of commercial establishment by former IT Minister at Gajuwaka

Published - June 24, 2024 07:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy has submitted a representation to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), alleging unauthorised construction by the former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath near National Highway-16 at Chittivanipalem area at Gajuwaka here.

In his representation, Mr. Murthy alleged that the former Minister had constructed a multi-storeyed building at Chittivanipalem in ward 70 (Zone V) without receiving permission from the municipal corporation. He also alleged that the taxes which are to be paid to the corporation were not credited. The corporator added that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader has even violated the norms which are to be followed as per the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development (VMRDA) Master Plan 2040.

“Despite being in a respectable post, Mr. Amarnath had misused his powers and constructed a multi-storeyed commercial establishment. How come the GVMC officials did not react on the illegal construction till now,” he questioned.

It should be noted that just three days ago Mr. Murthy had submitted a representation to the Town Planning officials, alleging unauthorised construction of the YSRCP building at Yendada and Anakapalli. This led the officials to issue notices to the building owners the next day.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.