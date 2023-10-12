JSP condemns remarks of Andhra Pradesh CM on Pawan Kalyan

October 12, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Taking strong exception to the remarks made by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao has said that the Chief Minister was making “unwarranted comments” on their party president and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“The JSP-TDP alliance will ensure the defeat of the YSRCP in 2024 elections,” he told the media here on October 12 (Thursday). JSP general secretary T. Shiva Shankar and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu were also present.

Criticising the Chief Minister for addressing Mr. Pawan Kalyan as ‘Datta Putrudu’ (adopted son), Mr. Tata Rao said that instead of telling the people about the development initiated by the YSRCP government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was utilising public meetings to criticise the opposition party leaders.

Condemning the statements that the JSP president was coming to Andhra Pradesh in between his film shoots in Hyderabad, Mr. Tata Rao said, “Mr. Pawan Kalayn is utilising the money earned from his films to support the cause of tenant farmers, while Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is confining himself to his Tadepalli palace after earning thousands of crores from liquor, mining, sand and land deals.”

Referring to the statements made by the Chief Minister on the “three wives of Mr. Pawan Kalyan”, Mr. Tata Rao wondered whether the weddings of teh JSP president had come in the way of the implementation of Polavaram, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi and other projects or whether the three women had ever complained to the Chief Minister against Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

The JSP leader alleged that volunteers, DWCRA women, secretariat staff and government employees were attending the public meeting of the Chief Minister out of fear, while people were voluntarily attending the public meetings of the JSP chief.

Mr. Shiva Shankar and Mr. Ramesh Babu deplored statements made by the Chief Minister that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had “sold the self-respect of the Kapu community to someone else”. “It is the YSRCP which has deceived the Kapus,” they said.

