HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSP condemns remarks of Andhra Pradesh CM on Pawan Kalyan

The JSP-TDP alliance will ensure the defeat of YSRCP in 2024 elections, says Kona Tata Rao

October 12, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
Jana Sena Party leaders Kona Tata Rao, Shiva Shankar and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Jana Sena Party leaders Kona Tata Rao, Shiva Shankar and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Taking strong exception to the remarks made by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao has said that the Chief Minister was making “unwarranted comments” on their party president and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“The JSP-TDP alliance will ensure the defeat of the YSRCP in 2024 elections,” he told the media here on October 12 (Thursday). JSP general secretary T. Shiva Shankar and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu were also present.

Criticising the Chief Minister for addressing Mr. Pawan Kalyan as ‘Datta Putrudu’ (adopted son), Mr. Tata Rao said that instead of telling the people about the development initiated by the YSRCP government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was utilising public meetings to criticise the opposition party leaders.

Condemning the statements that the JSP president was coming to Andhra Pradesh in between his film shoots in Hyderabad, Mr. Tata Rao said, “Mr. Pawan Kalayn is utilising the money earned from his films to support the cause of tenant farmers, while Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is confining himself to his Tadepalli palace after earning thousands of crores from liquor, mining, sand and land deals.”

Referring to the statements made by the Chief Minister on the “three wives of Mr. Pawan Kalyan”, Mr. Tata Rao wondered whether the weddings of teh JSP president had come in the way of the implementation of Polavaram, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi and other projects or whether the three women had ever complained to the Chief Minister against Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

The JSP leader alleged that volunteers, DWCRA women, secretariat staff and government employees were attending the public meeting of the Chief Minister out of fear, while people were voluntarily attending the public meetings of the JSP chief.

Mr. Shiva Shankar and Mr. Ramesh Babu deplored statements made by the Chief Minister that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had “sold the self-respect of the Kapu community to someone else”. “It is the YSRCP which has deceived the Kapus,” they said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.