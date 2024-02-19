ADVERTISEMENT

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan meets party leaders in Vizag

February 19, 2024 02:58 am | Updated 02:58 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan arrived in the city on Sunday evening.

He conducted a meeting with party leaders, in-charges and members of various constituencies from undivided Visakhapatnam district at a hotel. At the meeting, the JSP chief reminded the leaders the importance of the alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He told them that the coming two months are going to be crucial for the State’s future. He also asked them to be cautious about the propaganda being done by the YSRCP to create a rift between the two parties. Earlier, he had called on former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna at his residence in the city. The meetings with Uttarandhra leaders will continue on Monday.

