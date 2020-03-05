JSP, BJP to fight unitedly on people’s problems: Manohar

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will wage united struggle on the problems of the common people in Andhra Pradesh after Ugadi. Both parties will fight future elections together as allies, according to JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar. He was in the city as part of strengthening the party from grassroots in north Andhra. He held meetings with party leaders in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam.

Interacting with the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Manohar recalled that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan supported the Modi government in 2014, but the Centre had not implemented its promise on Special Category Status (SCS) as the Chandrababu Naidu government had agreed to the special package in lieu of SCS. The JSP had fought for SCS despite the failure of the then ruling TDP government. Now, the YSRC government, despite having 151 seats in the Assembly and 22 in the Lok Sabha, was not demanding implementation of SCS.