JSP announces free COVID medicine’s to needy persons

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 January 2022 15:30 IST

The Doctor’s Cell of Jana Sena Party (JSP) has launched distribution of medicine kits, free of cost, to needy patients, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the third wave.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Sunday, Dr. Boddepalli Raghu, chairman of the Doctor’s Cell of JSP, said that a vast majority of the patients were undergoing treatment in home isolation. Luckily, the symptoms were not severe in a vast majority of the patients and their condition was improving with drugs by the second or third day. Only a few patients in home isolation were requiring oxygen concentrators.

The Doctor’s Cell has also procured oxygen concentrators for supply to needy patients, on returnable basis, based on doctor’s prescription. The way to use the medicines is given in Telugu for the benefit of patients. Dr. Raghu said that any person requiring the medicine kit could collect the same from the JSP Office, located beside the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Office, at Madhavadhara VUDA Colony in the city.

Those requiring the medicine kits could call the JSP Office phone no. on the mobile no. 7075532737. The medicine kits would be distributed in Rajamahendravam on Wednesday. Home delivery of the oxygen concentrators and kits could also be arranged, if required. The oxygen concentrators should be returned at the party office after the patient’s oxygen level stablised.

JSP general secretary T. Sivasankar said that the party President Pawan Kalyan had set up the Doctor’s Cell to provide medical assistance to needy persons as the successive governments were neglecting public health. There was no point in depending on the government or blaming it. He praised Dr. Raghu for procuring the medicine kits for the benefit of patients in view of the rapid spread of the virus during the third wave.

JSP general secretary Bolisetty Satya was also present.