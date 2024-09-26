Jr. NTR urged to save Vizag Steel from privatisation

Jana Jagarana Samiti leaders and activists put up wall posters saying ‘Save Vizag Steel and Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’ on the posters of Junior NTR’s movie Devara in some cinema theatres including at Rama Talkies in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (September 26, 2024) urging the actor to support the fight against the proposed privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant by the Union Government. The film will hit the silver screens on September 27.

The Samiti State convener Lakshminarayana (Vasu), and city conveners Sunil Kumar and Devara Shankar said that the steel union leaders and activists have been agitating for the last 1,300 days to protect the plant from privatisation.

“We wanted actor Jr. NTR to support the cause, so we took the actor’s film release as an opportunity to tell his fans and the actor about the status of the plant and its importance to the State of Andhra Pradesh. Their support is much needed in this critical situation of the plant,” said Mr. Vasu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.