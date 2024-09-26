ADVERTISEMENT

Jr. NTR urged to save Vizag Steel from privatisation

Updated - September 26, 2024 12:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The steel union leaders and activists have been agitating for the last 1,300 days to protect the plant from privatisation

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of Jana Jagarana Samiti put up ‘Save Vizag Steel and Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’ wall posters above the posters of Jr. NTR’s movie Devara at a few film theatres urging him to support the Vizag Steel Plant, in Visakhapatnam on September 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Jana Jagarana Samiti leaders and activists put up wall posters saying ‘Save Vizag Steel and Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’ on the posters of Junior NTR’s movie Devara in some cinema theatres including at Rama Talkies in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (September 26, 2024) urging the actor to support the fight against the proposed privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant by the Union Government. The film will hit the silver screens on September 27.

The Samiti State convener Lakshminarayana (Vasu), and city conveners Sunil Kumar and Devara Shankar said that the steel union leaders and activists have been agitating for the last 1,300 days to protect the plant from privatisation.

“We wanted actor Jr. NTR to support the cause, so we took the actor’s film release as an opportunity to tell his fans and the actor about the status of the plant and its importance to the State of Andhra Pradesh. Their support is much needed in this critical situation of the plant,” said Mr. Vasu.

