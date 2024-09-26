GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jr. NTR urged to save Vizag Steel from privatisation

The steel union leaders and activists have been agitating for the last 1,300 days to protect the plant from privatisation

Updated - September 26, 2024 12:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Activists of Jana Jagarana Samiti put up ‘Save Vizag Steel and Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’ wall posters above the posters of Jr. NTR’s movie Devara at a few film theatres urging him to support the Vizag Steel Plant, in Visakhapatnam on September 26, 2024.

Activists of Jana Jagarana Samiti put up ‘Save Vizag Steel and Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’ wall posters above the posters of Jr. NTR’s movie Devara at a few film theatres urging him to support the Vizag Steel Plant, in Visakhapatnam on September 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Jana Jagarana Samiti leaders and activists put up wall posters saying ‘Save Vizag Steel and Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’ on the posters of Junior NTR’s movie Devara in some cinema theatres including at Rama Talkies in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (September 26, 2024) urging the actor to support the fight against the proposed privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant by the Union Government. The film will hit the silver screens on September 27.

The Samiti State convener Lakshminarayana (Vasu), and city conveners Sunil Kumar and Devara Shankar said that the steel union leaders and activists have been agitating for the last 1,300 days to protect the plant from privatisation.

“We wanted actor Jr. NTR to support the cause, so we took the actor’s film release as an opportunity to tell his fans and the actor about the status of the plant and its importance to the State of Andhra Pradesh. Their support is much needed in this critical situation of the plant,” said Mr. Vasu.

Published - September 26, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.