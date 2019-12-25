J.R. Nagar gets a pat for water conservation

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana during a visit to J.R. Nagar on Tuesday lauded the measures initiated by the residents in water conservation, development of greenery and solid waste management.
She was participating in the foundation of J.R. Nagar and as a part of ‘Swachch Survekshan-2020’.
Booklet released
She released a 40-page booklet titled ‘Water conservation and harvesting– A case study from J.R. Nagar’ compiled by colony president K.S.R. Murthy. She felicitated two sanitary staff of the GVMC with a shawl and cash award instituted by the colony RWA.
The civic chief was later felicitated by Kanaka Durga, K. Vijayalakshmi and B. Chandrakala of the colony. She assured the residents of quick action on some of the problems faced by them.
Zone Commissioner S. Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Medical Officer (Health) S. Jayaram and were among those who participated.
