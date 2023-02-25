Joyalukkas showroom re-launched in Visakhapatnam

February 25, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Renowned jewellery showroom Joyalukkas was relaunched here on Saturday. This showroom features modern decor along with ample shopping and parking space keeping the convenience of Vizag residents in mind. Exciting launch offers to celebrate the opening include 25% discount on diamond jewellery and assured free gifts on every purchase from 25th to 27th February, said Joy Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas Group said. He also said that customers can visit the showroom to explore all the latest and exquisite collections from around the world.