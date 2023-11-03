HamberMenu
Journalists’ unions hail Andhra Pradesh Cabinet’s decision on allotment of house sites

November 03, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Journalists hailed the decision taken by the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Friday to allot house sites to them (journalists). Describing the decision by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘historic’, they expressed their gratitude to him.

The journalists, owing allegiance to various unions and associations gathered at the Gandhi statue near GVMC, and celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake and distributing sweets. Indian Journalists Union national council member Ravulavalasa Ramachandra Rao, Visakha Accredited Journalists’ Housing Society honorary president Raghavendra Reddy, president B. Ravikanth, Ramakrishna of Visalandhra, HMTV Bureau Chief Anuradha and APWJ joint secretary Gogula Srinivasa Rao were among those who spoke.

Mr. Ramachandra Rao hailed the YSRCP government for identification of eligible journalists on the lines of welfare schemes being extended to various sections.

Senior journalists G. Janardhana Rao, D. Ravi Kumar, D. Muralikrishna Reddy, Bollem Koteswara Rao, Kamaluddin Moulana, S.V.B. Kumar, Eswar Reddy, Peter Pradeep and George were present.

In a separate statement, A.P. Working Journalists Federation (APWJF) and A.P. Broadcast Journalists Association, Visakhapatnam district units hailed the decision. APWJF State secretary Gantla Srinu Babu and district president P. Narayana thanked the Chief Minister for the decision of allotting 3 cents of land to eligible journalists.

