Journalist dies in accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 June 2020 22:23 IST

A journalist from a vernacular magazine died in a road accident on NH-16 near Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam on Friday. According to reports, Chandrasekhar was heading to to his home town Srikakulam from Madhurawada on his two-wheeler, where he came under the wheels of a lorry and died on the spot. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

