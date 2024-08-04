Jolly trip turns tragic as B. Tech. student drowns in Gambheeram Gedda in Visakhapatnam

A jolly trip of a group of five friends on the occasion of friendship day turned tragic, as one of them them drowned in Gambheeram Gedda under Anandapuram police station limits, here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as D Niranjan (20), a native of Palasa in Srikakulam district. The youth was pursuing B. Tech third year in at a college at Rushikonda.

Inspector of Anandapuram Police Station T.V. Tirupathi Rao said that five friends had come to Gambheeram Gedda as part of a jolly trip. Among them, Niranjan had accidentally fell into water. Noticing him, two other friends jumped into the water and tried to rescue him, but their attempts proved futile.

The body of Niranjan was retrieved by the police and the locals. The body was shifted to Community Health Centre, Bheemunipatnam for post-mortem.

Anandapuram police have registered a case.

