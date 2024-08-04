GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jolly trip turns tragic as B. Tech. student drowns in Gambheeram Gedda in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 04, 2024 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A jolly trip of a group of five friends on the occasion of friendship day turned tragic, as one of them them drowned in Gambheeram Gedda under Anandapuram police station limits, here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as D Niranjan (20), a native of Palasa in Srikakulam district. The youth was pursuing B. Tech third year in at a college at Rushikonda.

Inspector of Anandapuram Police Station T.V. Tirupathi Rao said that five friends had come to Gambheeram Gedda as part of a jolly trip. Among them, Niranjan had accidentally fell into water. Noticing him, two other friends jumped into the water and tried to rescue him, but their attempts proved futile.

The body of Niranjan was retrieved by the police and the locals. The body was shifted to Community Health Centre, Bheemunipatnam for post-mortem.

Anandapuram police have registered a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.