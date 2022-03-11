Joint meet decides to intensify agitation to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Speakers recall the struggles and sacrifices made by people for establishment of VSP

A joint meeting of all political parties, trade unions and people’s organisations, held here on Friday for the protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), condemned the repeated statements being made by the Centre on its decision to go for strategic sale of VSP.

The speakers recalled the struggles and sacrifices made by the people of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh prior to the establishment of the steel plant, its contribution to the development of North Andhra. VSP has earned a net profit of about ₹1,000 crore in 2021-22. It was providing direct and indirect employment to one lakh people. Though the Centre had made an investment of ₹5,000 crore for its establishment, the plant had paid ₹51,000 crore to the Central and State governments in the form of dividends, so far.

They alleged that the BJP government was trying to acquire 5,000 acres of land, belonging to VSP, in the name of National Land Monetisation Corporation. They also said that the Centre was trying to sell the lands of all PSUs in the country through this corporation.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State president Ch. Narasinga Rao alleged that the government was trying to show the vacant land of VSP as ‘excess land’ in a bid to sell it. He said that the VSP management had written to the government in the past that the surplus land was required to meet the future expansion of the plant from 7.3 MT to 20 MT. He said that the farmers had given the land for establishment of VSP but not for real estate business.

The meeting opined that in view of the strict resistance from the people on the decision of the Centre to sell VSP, it was looking for other ways to sell the plant. All the political parties in the State, barring the BJP, were opposing the sale of VSP.

The meeting unanimously resolved to intensify its agitation to save the steel plant. Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) leaders Mantri Rajasekhar, Adinarayana, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, M. Jaggu Naidu, Pydiraju, Nazeer, V. Srinivasa Rao, B. Kalyana Rao, B. Ganga Rao and Mastanappa were among those who participated in the meeting.

Strike notice

Meanwhile, the All Trade Unions of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Friday served a strike notice on the steel plant CMD announcing their decision to go on strike on March 28 and 29. The main demands include stopping the strategic sale of VSP, implementation of new wages as per SAIL and payment of ad hoc arrears.