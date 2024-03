March 13, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The One Town police have registered cases against Joint Director of Fisheries Department, Visakhapatnam, Lal Mohammed, for allegedly misbehaving with a woman employee in his office a few days ago here. Inspector of One Town Police Station Bhaskar said that as per the complaint, Mr. Lal Mohammed had allegedly misbehaved with a woman employee and also threatened her. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the Sections 354 A and 506 of IPC. Further investigation is on.