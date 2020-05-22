Joint Collectors review progress of development programmes

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 May 2020 22:59 IST

Joint Collectors M. Venugopal Reddy and P. Arun Babu conducted a videoconference with all the Tahsildars and the Revenue Department staff, here on Friday. The Joint Collectors discussed about status of house sites applications verification, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Village/Ward Secretariats and civil services.

They asked the staff to scrutinise all the new applications which came for house sites and identify beneficiaries. They also instructed to identify lands for the construction of Rythu Bharosa centres and hand over them to the Agriculture Department. During the videoconference, the Tahsildars informed about the progress of several government programmes.

Advertising

Advertising