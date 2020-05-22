Visakhapatnam

Joint Collectors review progress of development programmes

Joint Collectors M. Venugopal Reddy and P. Arun Babu conducted a videoconference with all the Tahsildars and the Revenue Department staff, here on Friday. The Joint Collectors discussed about status of house sites applications verification, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Village/Ward Secretariats and civil services.

They asked the staff to scrutinise all the new applications which came for house sites and identify beneficiaries. They also instructed to identify lands for the construction of Rythu Bharosa centres and hand over them to the Agriculture Department. During the videoconference, the Tahsildars informed about the progress of several government programmes.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:00:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/joint-collectors-review-progress-of-development-programmes/article31653431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY