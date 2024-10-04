GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Joint Collector tells officials to check onion and tomato prices in Vizag

The officials should conduct random checks at markets and take actions against the vendors who are charging exorbitant prices for the vegetables, says K. Mayur Ashok

Published - October 04, 2024 12:54 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Visakhapatnam Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok.

Visakhapatnam Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok on October 3 (Thursday) asked the officials concerned to take all possible steps to check the spiralling prices of tomatoes and onions in markets in Visakhapatnam.

The officials should conduct random checks at the markets and take action against the vendors who are charging exorbitant prices for the vegetables.

The Joint Collector held a meeting with the officials after a series of complaints and news about the skyrocketed prices of tomatoes and onions.

Mr. Mayur Ashok asked the officials to ensure that sufficient stocks were available and special attention were paid to price control initiatives.

The officials were advised to make arrangements to procure tomatoes from Chittoor and take appropriate actions after evaluating the market conditions.

The Joint Collector suggested that the prices in Rythu Bazaars and open markets should be checked, and the quantity and quality of the vegetables, along with their prices, should be monitored .

He also appealed to the public to bring the price related issues to the notice of the district administration. People can share their remarks at the Rythu Bazaar offices and weekly grievance cells for a proper review of the situation and appropriate action, he added.

