Joint Collector inspects door-to-door voter survey in Visakhapatnam

July 26, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan on Wednesday inspected the door-to-door voter survey being conducted in Srinagar, Balaji Nagar, Nehru Bazaar and Chaitanya Nagar, which falls under polling booth centre numbers 220, 221, 223 and 248 in the city.

He said that from July 21 to August 21, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the programme was being undertaken by the booth level election officials.

The survey teams were directed to complete the process within the specified time frame. The Joint Collector directed the team to enter the collected information from people in a separate book for future reference, and at the same time ensure that the details are included in the voter list as prescribed by the Election Commission of India.

He advised people to cooperate with the survey team and bring them any issues related to the voter IDs to their notice and the district administration without any hesitation.

