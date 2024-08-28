Join the army of stem cell donors, Visakhapatnam MP urges the youth

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat has called upon the community, especially the youth, to join the army of stem cell donors to aid in the fight against blood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The MP made this appeal while participating in a stem cell donor- recipient meet organised by DATRI Blood Stem Cell Donor’s Registry at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Hospital on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sribharat emphasised the need to raise awareness about blood stem cell donation. He urged more individuals, particularly young people, to register as potential donors, highlighting the life-saving impact this act can have on patients suffering from various blood disorders. In a commendable gesture, the MP registered himself as a stem cell donor with the DATRI registry. He also felicitated the stem cell donors.

DATRI Blood Stem Cell Donor’s Registry National Operations Head Aby Sam John provided insights into the global stem cell donor landscape. He revealed that while there are over 33 million registered donors worldwide, India accounts for just 0.5 million. Thousands of patients across the country are in desperate need of compatible stem cell donors for life-saving transplants, and the challenge of sourcing donors in India remains significant.

Mr. Aby Sam John noted that DATRI has facilitated over 1,424 blood stem cell donations in India, drawing from its extensive database of over 5.6 lakh registered donors.

The event also featured the inspiring stories of Visakhapatnam-based stem cell donor Ganapathi Rao and Delhi-based student and recipient Arpit Jain. Their personal experiences were shared during the DATRI donor-recipient meet, offering a powerful reminder of the life-saving potential of blood stem cell donation. The meet provided a unique platform for the donor and recipient families to connect on a deeply personal level, further motivating others to consider becoming donors.

