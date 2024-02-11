ADVERTISEMENT

Join nationwide industrial strike on February 16, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers urged

February 11, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Akhila Paksha Karmika Sangham of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has urged the staff and workers of the plant to join the nationwide industrial strike on February 16.

The strike call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions, said J. Ramakrishna from the AITUC of RINL-VSP.

Various workers, farmers, students, women, and intellectuals apart from RINL-VSP staff and workers will join the rural bandh and nationwide industrial strike on February 16, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the plant workers will join the strike with the demands of stopping the privatisation of public sector enterprises, implementation of new wages, filling up of vacant posts, merger of RINL with SAIL, abolishing of Labour codes and fixing minimum wages at ₹26,000 per month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US