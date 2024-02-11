Join nationwide industrial strike on February 16, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers urged

February 11, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Akhila Paksha Karmika Sangham of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has urged the staff and workers of the plant to join the nationwide industrial strike on February 16.

The strike call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions, said J. Ramakrishna from the AITUC of RINL-VSP.

Various workers, farmers, students, women, and intellectuals apart from RINL-VSP staff and workers will join the rural bandh and nationwide industrial strike on February 16, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the plant workers will join the strike with the demands of stopping the privatisation of public sector enterprises, implementation of new wages, filling up of vacant posts, merger of RINL with SAIL, abolishing of Labour codes and fixing minimum wages at ₹26,000 per month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.