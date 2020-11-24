Job seekers ‘duped’ of ₹50 lakh

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 November 2020 01:13 IST

One person has allegedly duped a number of unemployed youngsters to the tune of over ₹50 lakh by promising to provide employment in various firms.

Some B.Tech. graduates on Monday approached the Fourth- Town police seeking action against the accused K. Sandarsh. They alleged that Sandarsh started a consultancy and collected amounts from them by assuring them of providing employment under work from home mode. A case was registered and investigation is on.

