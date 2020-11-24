Visakhapatnam

Job seekers ‘duped’ of ₹50 lakh

One person has allegedly duped a number of unemployed youngsters to the tune of over ₹50 lakh by promising to provide employment in various firms.

Some B.Tech. graduates on Monday approached the Fourth- Town police seeking action against the accused K. Sandarsh. They alleged that Sandarsh started a consultancy and collected amounts from them by assuring them of providing employment under work from home mode. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2020 1:14:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/job-seekers-duped-of-50-lakh/article33164851.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY