Job Mela draws huge crowds in Visakhapatnam

77,000 candidates have registered for the job mela, says Andhra University official

Andhra University campus was abuzz with activity as scores of students and youngsters gathered on the campus for the two-day YSR Job Mela, which began here on Saturday morning.

As there are no recruitment drives during the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the job mela witnessed a huge turnout of students from various disciplines. The candidates gathered in the shade of trees in the sprawling north campus and went through the display boards giving the room numbers and details of companies participating in the mela, the positions they offered, the qualifications required and so on.

“They gave us details of the company and said we can shuttle from home everyday as Bhogapuram is less than 50 km away from the city. I answered their questions well and they said they will get back to me,” said a fresh engineering graduate, who applied for a software company. She was worried whether the company would offer her a job.

“A total of 77,000 candidates have registered for the job mela, when the registrations were closed on Friday evening. The total vacancies are 24,000 and as YSR Congress general secretary V. Vijay Sai Reddy announced in the morning, the mela would be extended by one more day. The objective is to fill all the vacancies,” an official of the university told this correspondent.

Earlier, inaugurating the job mela at the Convocation Theatre, Mr. Vijay Sai Reddy said that the idea of organising the mela was brainchild of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The objective was to provide employment as a social responsibility towards unemployed youth. The YSRCP general secretary said that it was, perhaps, for the first time that a political party was organising a job mela.

208 companies

A total of 208 companies were participating in the mela. He also announced that the job mela, scheduled to be held at Nagarjuna University in Guntur was being postponed by a week as the Chief Minister would be away on Delhi tour.

Minister for Heavy Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said that job mela held in Tirupati was a tremendous success and the present one would be beneficial to the unemployed youth not only from the city but also those from north Andhra.