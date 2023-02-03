Job mela at Gajuwaka on Feb. 4

February 03, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A job mela is being organised to fill 300 vacancies in 10 MNCs, under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) and the District Employment Office, at the Govt. ITI College, Vikas Nagar, Gajuwaka, on February 4.

Candidates who have passed SSC, Intermediate, any degree, MBA, B. Tech, ITI and Diploma holders are eligible to apply. The monthly salary ranges between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000. The jobs will be based in Visakhapatnam, according to District Employment Officer Subbi Reddy and District Skill Development Officer Sai Krishna Chaitanya.

The participating companies include: ATC Tires AP Pvt. Ltd. (Yokohama Off-Highway Tyres), Deccan Fine Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Concentrix, Novel Potent Services Pvt. Ltd., Global Bio Medical Services India Pvt. Ltd, Jayabheri Automotives Pvt. Ltd., Apollo Pharmacy, Big Basket and ACT Fiber Net.

More details can be had by calling 9014772885 or 9292553352.