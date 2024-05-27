GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Job Achievers Day’ held at Government Polytechnic in Visakhapatnam

The event is aimed at ensuring that all polytechnic students secure jobs, says Director of Technical Education, C. Nagarani

Updated - May 27, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 09:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Director of Technical Education, C. Nagarani, with the students who received placements, at the Job Achievers Day event at Government Polytechnic in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

A ‘Job Achievers Day’ event was organised by the Department of Technical Education, at the Government Polytechnic, here on Monday.

Director of Technical Education, C. Nagarani, who participated as chief guest, said that the department was taking all measures to improve the employability and enhance the job prospects of polytechnic students across the State. The syllabus was being changed in tune with the demands of the job market, she said, adding that the event, being held across the State for the past three days, was aimed at ensuring that all polytechnic students secure jobs.

Meanwhile, Ms. Nagarani said that 12,000 polytechnic students have received placement offers this year. She also urged the students to opt for higher studies even after joining the job as several companies were ready to sponsor the higher education courses of their employees.

RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Director G.V.N. Prasad, Odin Control MD S. Nanda Gopal, District Industries Centre (DIC) General Manager Ch. Ganapathi, Deputy Director Commissionerate of Technical Education M.A.V. Ramakrishna, and Principal of Government Polytechnic K. Narayana Rao were among those who participated in the programme.

