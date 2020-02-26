JNTU-Kakinadaemergeschampion at NSS youth fest

VISAKHAPATNAM

JNTU, Kakinada, has been adjudged the overall championship at the State-level youth festival of the National Service Scheme (NSS) held at the GITAM deemed to be University.

Competitions were held in essay-writing, mimicry, rangoli, poster-painting, debating, solo song, instrumental and classical dance, among others. Universities from across the State participated in the event. GITAM president M. Sri Bharat and A.P. NSS State-level official Ramesh Reddy gave away prizes to the winners. GITAM V-C K. Sivaramakrishna and others were present.

