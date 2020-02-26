JNTU-Kakinadaemergeschampion at NSS youth fest

JNTU, Kakinada, has been adjudged the overall championship at the State-level youth festival of the National Service Scheme (NSS) held at the GITAM deemed to be University.
Competitions were held in essay-writing, mimicry, rangoli, poster-painting, debating, solo song, instrumental and classical dance, among others. Universities from across the State participated in the event. GITAM president M. Sri Bharat and A.P. NSS State-level official Ramesh Reddy gave away prizes to the winners. GITAM V-C K. Sivaramakrishna and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.