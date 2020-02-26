Visakhapatnam

JNTU-Kakinadaemergeschampion at NSS youth fest

JNTU, Kakinada, has been adjudged the overall championship at the State-level youth festival of the National Service Scheme (NSS) held at the GITAM deemed to be University.

Competitions were held in essay-writing, mimicry, rangoli, poster-painting, debating, solo song, instrumental and classical dance, among others. Universities from across the State participated in the event. GITAM president M. Sri Bharat and A.P. NSS State-level official Ramesh Reddy gave away prizes to the winners. GITAM V-C K. Sivaramakrishna and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 9:27:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/jntu-kakinadaemergeschampion-at-nss-youth-fest/article30919303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY