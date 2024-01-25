JJS organises rally to create awareness among voters

January 25, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A voter awareness rally was organised by Jana Jagarana Samithi (JJS) on the occasion of National Voter’s Day, from the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, to Dabagardens, in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, JJS State convener Vasu described the failure to utilise the right to vote as a ‘social crime’ in the largest democracy in the world. He said JJS has given the slogan ‘vote or die’ to motivate voters, who were utterly neglecting their ‘democratic right’ by not participating in the elections.

He said, “While many wealthy voters were not going to the polling booths to vote thinking that they have nothing to do with the government, some were not going to vote vexed with the politicians’ style of functioning. Then, there were some voters, who think that, ‘If I alone do not vote in the elections, will not make any difference to the outcome of the polls’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vasu said that the objective of JJS was to create awareness among such voters, and thereby ensure that at least 95% of the voters exercise their franchise.

The participants in the rally carried banner ‘Vote or die’, ‘My vote is not for sale’ and a few banners in Telugu on the need to use the vote as weapon to end corruption and ‘to defat corrupt politicians’ by participating in the elections.

JJS city convener Chintapalli Sunil Kumar, social worker Sri Harikrishna and Hari Prasad were among those who participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT