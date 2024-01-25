GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JJS organises rally to create awareness among voters

Mr. Vasu said that the objective of JJS was to create awareness among voters, and ensure that at least 95% of the voters exercise their franchise.

January 25, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A voter awareness rally was organised by Jana Jagarana Samithi (JJS) on the occasion of National Voter’s Day, from the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, to Dabagardens, in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, JJS State convener Vasu described the failure to utilise the right to vote as a ‘social crime’ in the largest democracy in the world. He said JJS has given the slogan ‘vote or die’ to motivate voters, who were utterly neglecting their ‘democratic right’ by not participating in the elections.

He said, “While many wealthy voters were not going to the polling booths to vote thinking that they have nothing to do with the government, some were not going to vote vexed with the politicians’ style of functioning. Then, there were some voters, who think that, ‘If I alone do not vote in the elections, will not make any difference to the outcome of the polls’.”

Mr. Vasu said that the objective of JJS was to create awareness among such voters, and thereby ensure that at least 95% of the voters exercise their franchise.

The participants in the rally carried banner ‘Vote or die’, ‘My vote is not for sale’ and a few banners in Telugu on the need to use the vote as weapon to end corruption and ‘to defat corrupt politicians’ by participating in the elections.

JJS city convener Chintapalli Sunil Kumar, social worker Sri Harikrishna and Hari Prasad were among those who participated.

