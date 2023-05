May 02, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The PM Palem police arrested a member of Jana Jagarana Samithi (JJS) Vasu for allegedly putting up flexis against the State Government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, here on Tuesday. As per the police, Mr. Vasu put up a couple of flexis ridiculing the Chief Minister. PM Palem Police said that Mr Vasu had placed the posters on the route in which Mr. Jagan would travel during his official visit to the city on Wednesday. He also raised slogans against the State government.