Jindal Stainless inks pact with MSME Vizag over defence, aerospace products

February 10, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Stainless steel manufacturer, Jindal Stainless, on Saturday signed an MoU with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Technology Centre, Visakhapatnam for manufacturing value-added products for missile and satellite launch vehicle segments.

The aim of the MoU is to capitalise on Jindal Stainless’ expertise in strategic material supply and the manufacturing capabilities of the MSME Technology Centre. It is also aimed at encouraging and supporting the local MSMEs by partnering with them for the production orders.

The products resulting from this MoU will find application in various components, such as motor casings, missile wings, missile launcher structures and rocket motor boosters. The Jindal Stainless MD Abhyuday Jindal, said, “Through this MoU, our aim is to deliver high-quality products to the defence and aerospace sectors with increased efficiency, and contribute towards reducing the reliance on imports.”

“Leveraging our skill development training and innovative in-house research capabilities combined with Jindal Stainless’ material, we are confident that this strategic collaboration will yield unparalleled products for the defence and aerospace sectors,” said MSME head Prasada Reddy G.

