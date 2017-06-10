Visakhapatnam

Jewellery expo inaugurated

Upcoming actor and model Jenny Honey at the jewellery expo at Hotel Novotel in Visakhapatnam . Photo: Special Arrangement

A jewellery expo featuring a wide contemporary collection is on at Hotel Novotel.

The exhibition that is being organised by United Exhibition was inaugurated by upcoming actor and model Jenny Honey. The 46th edition of jewellery expo boasts of creativity, royalty and artistic endeavours of India’s most gifted designers under one roof. It will be on till June 11.

