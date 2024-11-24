Jewellery exhibition organised in Visakhapatnam

Visesha, an Uber-exclusive fine Jewellery boutique by Vaibhav Jewellers, has organised ‘Visesha Pret’ exhibition of ready to wear designer jewellery, all under ₹5 lakh. It was inaugurated at Welcom Hotel Devee Grand Bay by guests A. Alekya & K Sneha along with Bharat Mallika Ratnakumari & Keerthana Grandhi of Vaibhav Jewellers.

This exhibition showcased an array of never seen before masterpieces curated collection of designer diamond jewellery, pastel aqua collection, Victorian & CZ Diamond jewellery.

This preview-cum-sales would also be available on Sunday till 9 p.m.

