Jersey and trophy for Doctors T20 Premier Cricket League unveiled in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 10, 2022 19:28 IST

The jersey and the trophy for the Doctors T20 Premier Cricket League was unveiled on Monday by the AP Chamber of Commerce State president Pyda Krishna Prasad.

Anil Kumar Pendela, managing director of Dreams Entertainments, the organiser of the tournament, said that many doctors are participating in the tournament.

He said that the competition, will be held in tune with the rules of IPL at GITAM College and Railway Ground.

Orthopaedic surgeon T.D.R. Reddy, , MD of Shravan Shipping Sambasiva Rao, State president of NEREDCO Sri Nagesh, ENT surgeon SKE Appa Rao and MD of Holiday World K.Vijay Moha, were present.

A total of 150 doctors from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana likely to participated in the event.

