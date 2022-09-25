JD Foundation, Patra India donate equipment to KGH in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

JD Foundation, in association with Patra India, donated equipment worth ₹5 lakh to the Gynaecology Department of King George Hospital (KGH), here, on Sunday.

The items donated include BP apparatus, lights for the operation theatre, stretchers, wheelchairs, foetal Doppler, linen trolley and CTG machines.

Patra has been associated with KGH for a few years now and provided extensive support to the hospital. JD Foundation, which also supports KGH, collaborated with Patra, this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Y.L. Narasinga Rao, H o D of Gynaecology Department and Soumani, a Professor, thanked the JD Foundation convener Priyanka Dandi and MD of Patra Lakshmi Mukkavilli for their support to KGH.

Ms. Lakshmi Mukkavilli said that Patra India would continue the support to KGH every year.