JD Foundation, Patra India donate equipment to KGH in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 25, 2022 19:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JD Foundation, in association with Patra India, donated equipment worth ₹5 lakh to the Gynaecology Department of King George Hospital (KGH), here, on Sunday.

The items donated include BP apparatus, lights for the operation theatre, stretchers, wheelchairs, foetal Doppler, linen trolley and CTG machines.

Patra has been associated with KGH for a few years now and provided extensive support to the hospital. JD Foundation, which also supports KGH, collaborated with Patra, this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Y.L. Narasinga Rao, H o D of Gynaecology Department and Soumani, a Professor, thanked the JD Foundation convener Priyanka Dandi and MD of Patra Lakshmi Mukkavilli for their support to KGH.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ms. Lakshmi Mukkavilli said that Patra India would continue the support to KGH every year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app