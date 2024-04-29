JBNP candidates to release election promises on bond paper

April 29, 2024 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP) national president and Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency candidate V.V. Lakshminarayana has said that the party candidates will release a statement on a ₹100 bond paper on May 1 as to what they intend to do in their respective constituencies during the next five years. He dared the ruling and opposition parties to do the same.

Addressing the media, here, on April 28 (Sunday), he wondered how the ruling and the opposition parties in the State are supporting the BJP, which has “failed to implement the assurances given to the State” in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Mr. Lakshminarayana sought that the YSRCP government release a White Paper on the loans taken during the last five years. He also called upon other political parties to come up with statements on the loans taken when they were in power. The YSRCP, TDP and JSP should clear their stand on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), he said.

The JBNP national president said that his party fielded candidates from 80 Assembly and 10 Lok Sabha seats in the State. The party was also contesting in Telangana. Preference was given to those who wanted the progress of the society and were well-versed with the issues. He said that a large number of leaders from the TDP, JSP and BJP were joining the JBNP.

He expressed concern over the TDP, JSP and BJP not talking about the unemployment problem. “There were no proper jobs during the last 10 years. The poll manifestos are silent on Special Category Status (SCS), withdrawal of the decision on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone,” he said and sought to know whether the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP during the last five years had brought down the poverty in the State.

JBNP women’s wing president Madhavi Latha was present.

