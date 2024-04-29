GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

JBNP candidates to release election promises on bond paper

The ruling YSRCP and the opposition parties are supporting the BJP which has ‘failed to implement’ the assurances given to the State in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, says JBNP president V.V. Lakshminarayana

April 29, 2024 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
The JBNP has fielded candidates from 80 Assembly and 10 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, says its national president V.V. Lakshminarayana.

The JBNP has fielded candidates from 80 Assembly and 10 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, says its national president V.V. Lakshminarayana. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP) national president and Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency candidate V.V. Lakshminarayana has said that the party candidates will release a statement on a ₹100 bond paper on May 1 as to what they intend to do in their respective constituencies during the next five years. He dared the ruling and opposition parties to do the same.

Addressing the media, here, on April 28 (Sunday), he wondered how the ruling and the opposition parties in the State are supporting the BJP, which has “failed to implement the assurances given to the State” in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Mr. Lakshminarayana sought that the YSRCP government release a White Paper on the loans taken during the last five years. He also called upon other political parties to come up with statements on the loans taken when they were in power. The YSRCP, TDP and JSP should clear their stand on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), he said.

The JBNP national president said that his party fielded candidates from 80 Assembly and 10 Lok Sabha seats in the State. The party was also contesting in Telangana. Preference was given to those who wanted the progress of the society and were well-versed with the issues. He said that a large number of leaders from the TDP, JSP and BJP were joining the JBNP.

He expressed concern over the TDP, JSP and BJP not talking about the unemployment problem. “There were no proper jobs during the last 10 years. The poll manifestos are silent on Special Category Status (SCS), withdrawal of the decision on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone,” he said and sought to know whether the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP during the last five years had brought down the poverty in the State.

JBNP women’s wing president Madhavi Latha was present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.