Jayasankar Variyar appointed GITAM Pro V-C

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 August 2020 23:08 IST

Noted chemical engineer and IIT Madras retired professor Jayasankar Variyar was appointed as GITAM Deemed to be University Pro Vice-chancellor (Academics), here on Wednesday. GITAM president M. Sribharat said that Prof. Variyar’s academic leadership skills and his deep knowledge of the industry practices will help to implement the university’s strategic vision and long-term plans. Prof Variyar’s worked as a research scientist in the areas of detergents, surfactants and personal care, led product development at various Unilever laboratories in India. In the academia, Prof. Variyar has taught and held academic leadership roles at the IIT Kharagpur and several academic institutions.

Advertising

Advertising